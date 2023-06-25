OPP Investigating Theft Of Vehicle

Lakeshore OPP are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police say on June 23rd, 2023, at approximately 3:46pm, officers from the Lakeshore Detachment Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a stolen motor vehicle that had just occurred. It was reported that a 2022, white Mercedes Maybach sedan with Ontario license plate CWDM 286 was stolen from a residence near the intersection of Old Tecumseh Road and Wallace Line Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

They say two unknown individuals visited the residence in a vehicle the same make and model as the one advertised by the victim. The suspects then left the scene with both vehicles.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A photo of one of the suspects was captured by a security camera.

Anyone who can identify this individual or with any information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.