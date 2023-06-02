One Person Charged After Vehicle Found Abandoned On The Shoulder Of Highway 401

One person is facing charges after OPP located an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of westbound Highway 401, east of Provincial Road.

Police were called to the vehicle around 10:25am Friday. The OPP Emergency Response Team OPP K9, with General service dog Maximus, began tracking the individual.

The Windsor Police Service Patrol and Emergency Services Unit also assisted with attempting to locate the individual.

The OPP K9, along with Windsor Police, located the individual in a building in the 4000 block of County Road 46.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old of Brampton was charged with possession of a schedule I substance – opioid and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on July 28th, 2023, to face the charges. The custody of the accused was transferred to Canadian Border Services Agency, where they face outstanding warrants.