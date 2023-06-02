Off-Duty Windsor Police Officer Charged With Assault



A member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an altercation that occurred in Toronto on April 30th, 2023.

Following an investigation into the incident, Windsor Police Constable Harman Wahid was charged by the Toronto Police Service. He was off duty at the time.

Constable Wahid, 25, has been a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2022. He has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act of Ontario. As the matter is now before the court, police say they will not comment or release further information about this incident.