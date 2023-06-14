Man Arrested After Downtown Stabbing
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 13th, 2023, 8:13pm
Windsor Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on Glengarry Avenue.
Police say around 7:30pm on June 12th, 2023, they were called to an assault call in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue, where a 48-year-old male victim had been stabbed during an altercation with the suspect.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police identified the suspect as a 48-year-old from Windsor. At approximately 8:30pm, officers located the suspect at his residence. After brief negotiations, Cover was arrested without incident.
He is charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with release order.
