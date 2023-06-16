LaSalle Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision On Front Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 16th, 2023, 2:19pm
LaSalle Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision in the 2400 block of Front Road.
Police say it happened Friday morning at about 1:48 am, and the driver, a 59-year-old male Amherstburg resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The LaSalle Police Collision Reconstruction Team kept Front Road closed until 7:30 am as they collected evidence and documented the scene.
Police are asking motorists who may have been in the area of the 2400 block of Front Road in LaSalle at approximately 1:48 am on Friday, June 16th and may have information or dash camera footage that may assist in this investigation to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.
LaSalle Police are respecting the wishes of the family to abstain from publicly releasing the deceased’s identity.
