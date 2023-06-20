Essex County OPP Investigating Home Invasion

OPP is investigating a home invasion.

Police say it happened just before 1:00am on Tuesday, June 20th, 202, at a County Road 27 West address in Kingsville.

They say that three suspects attended a residence; two were believed to be armed with suspected handguns and one with an edged weapon. One suspect searched the residence before them fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Officers were unable to locate the suspects. The vehicle was later recovered in the City of Windsor.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Investigators believe this is not a random act but a targeted incident that remains under investigation.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is asking residents in the surrounding areas if they witnessed anything to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com. If any member of the public has video surveillance capturing anything suspicious, please contact investigators.