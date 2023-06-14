Elderly Man Attacked In East Windsor

Windsor Police Service is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect wanted in a daytime assault.

Police say around 2:00pm on June 13th, 2023, they launched an investigation into an assault that occurred at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Cadillac Street.

Officers learned that the suspect approached the 65-year-old male victim, and after a brief conversation, the suspect punched the victim, rendering him unconscious. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The victim was sent to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time if the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The suspect is described as a white male 20-30 years old, 5’9”, with a large build. At the time of the offence, he wore black shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.