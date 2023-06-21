Driver Charged After Hitting School Bus
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 21st, 2023, 12:55pm
Windsor Police have charged a motorist after a collision between a school bus and a vehicle left several children with minor injuries.
The crash happened around 9:00am Tuesday at the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West. Police say the motorist drove through a red light and collided with the side of the school bus.
Seven children who were on the school bus were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The motorist, a 61-year-old male, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario for failing to stop at a red light.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook