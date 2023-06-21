Driver Charged After Hitting School Bus



Windsor Police have charged a motorist after a collision between a school bus and a vehicle left several children with minor injuries.

The crash happened around 9:00am Tuesday at the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West. Police say the motorist drove through a red light and collided with the side of the school bus.

Seven children who were on the school bus were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The motorist, a 61-year-old male, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario for failing to stop at a red light.