Do You Know This Person?

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in a recent theft.

Police say round 3:45pm on May 27th, 2023, the suspect stole multiple items from a store in the 1550 block of Huron Church Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 50 and 60 years old, approximately 5’9”, with a small build, grey hair, and a moustache.

If you have any information regarding his identity or whereabouts, you can contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.