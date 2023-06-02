SunnyNow
24 °C
75 °F
SunnyFri
33 °C
91 °F		Mainly SunnySat
32 °C
90 °F		SunnySun
24 °C
75 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Crash On The Expressway

Friday June 2nd, 2023, 8:30am

Accidents
0
0
0

The E.C. Row Expressway Eastbound near Howard Avenue has been reduced to one lane after an accident involving a transport truck.

Police say this lane reduction is expected to last most of the day today.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message