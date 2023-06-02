Crash On The Expressway
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 2nd, 2023, 8:30am
The E.C. Row Expressway Eastbound near Howard Avenue has been reduced to one lane after an accident involving a transport truck.
Police say this lane reduction is expected to last most of the day today.
