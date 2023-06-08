Charges Laid After Road Rage Incident

OPP have charged two individuals after investigating a weapons complaint on Highway 401 Westbound at Puce Road.

Police say around 3:40 pm on Wednesday, they were called to a road rage incident where a firearm was displayed to another motorist.

Later, the involved vehicle and suspects were located on Manning Road at County Road 42 in the Town of Tecumseh. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, investigators located and seized a replica firearm and illicit drugs.

Two 22-year-olds from Windsor are facing several charges, including careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, assault with a weapon, possession of prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose and possession of a schedule i substance – opioid.

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date. No injuries or property damage was reported.