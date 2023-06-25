Essex Resident Charged With Murder

One person has been arrested and charged with a homicide in McGregor.

OPP say just after 9:30pm on June 24th, they were called to an assault at a residence on Scott Lane.

Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services transported a 49-year-old victim to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Officers on the scene arrested Cody Froese, 27 years old of Essex and charged him with second-degree murder.

The victim and accused were known to each other, and police say there is believed to be no threat to public safety.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Essex OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

If you have information in relation to this investigation, you are asked to contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile device.