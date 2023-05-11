SunnyNow
Windsor Police Foil Attempted Break-In

Thursday May 11th, 2023, 5:18pm

Crime & Police News
A quick response from Windsor Police officers has led to the arrest of a break-and-enter suspect.

Police say hairpin 2:00am on May 11th, 2023 they responded to a possible break and enter in progress at a business in the 4100 block of Walker Road. When they arrived on scene, the officers determined that a suspect was still inside the building and set up a perimeter around the property.

When the suspect, a 40-year-old female, exited the business, she was immediately taken into custody without incident.

She has been charged with breaking and entering and possession of break-in instruments.

