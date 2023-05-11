Windsor Police Foil Attempted Break-In

A quick response from Windsor Police officers has led to the arrest of a break-and-enter suspect.

Police say hairpin 2:00am on May 11th, 2023 they responded to a possible break and enter in progress at a business in the 4100 block of Walker Road. When they arrived on scene, the officers determined that a suspect was still inside the building and set up a perimeter around the property.

When the suspect, a 40-year-old female, exited the business, she was immediately taken into custody without incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

She has been charged with breaking and entering and possession of break-in instruments.