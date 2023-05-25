Windsor Police Arrest Suspect Wanted On A Canada-Wide Manslaughter Warrant



Windsor Police have arrested a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter and the seizure of over $82,000 in drugs.

In April 2023, police launched an investigation into an individual suspected of trafficking drugs into Windsor. Over time, investigators determined that the suspect in the case was 28-year-old Ali Fageer, a fugitive wanted for a fatal shooting in London.

On May 24th, 2023, shortly before 3:30pm, members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement multi-agency task force located and arrested Fageer as he sat in a parked car in the area of Riverside Drive East and Parent Avenue. During a vehicle search, officers recovered 331 grams of suspected fentanyl, a collapsible baton, two digital scales and $1,000 in cash.

Fageer was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to the homicide of Mark McCullagh, who was shot outside his London home in 2015. He pled guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery, and numerous other charges. On January 30th, 2020, while on bail pending sentencing, he cut off his ankle monitor and went into hiding.

Fageer now faces an additional charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“I want to commend the members of our DIGS Unit for their tremendous work in this investigation,” said Inspector David DeLuca. “This case is a prime example of how our members are working diligently to keep our community safe from the harms of illicit drug trade.”