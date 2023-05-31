Warrant Issued For Suspect In Downtown Aggravated Assault

Windsor Police have arrested a second suspect and issued an arrest warrant for a third in connection to an aggravated assault over the weekend.

Police say a 26-year-old male was severely beaten near the intersection of Pelissier Street and University Avenue on May 27th, 2023. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Investigators have since identified three of the five suspects wanted in connection the incident.

Yesterday, at approximately 3:30pm, one of the suspects, 25-year-old Van Cleef Jean Dedieu, turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters. He has since been charged with aggravated assault.

A second suspect has been identified as Demarcus Parker, 18, who is now wanted on a charge of aggravated assault. He is described as black, approximately 6’ tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair.

Police continue to seek the public’s help to identify two other suspects involved in the incident:

​Unknown suspect #1

Middle Eastern male, early 20s, 5’10”-6′, with black hair and a beard.

He wore a Chicago Bulls basketball cap, a black shirt, black pants, and red running shoes.

Unknown suspect #2

Black male, early 20s, 5’10”-6′, with short dreadlocks.

He wore a black jacket, grey sweatpants with black trim on pockets, and black Jordan running shoes.

A fifth suspect, 25-year-old Lowhya Lako, was arrested in the 6800 block of Charlie Brooks Court on May 29th, 2023. He has been charged with aggravated assault.