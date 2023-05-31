ClearNow
21 °C
70 °F
SunnyThu
32 °C
90 °F		SunnyFri
32 °C
90 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
26 °C
79 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Warrant Issued For Suspect In Downtown Aggravated Assault

Wednesday May 31st, 2023, 4:57pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested a second suspect and issued an arrest warrant for a third in connection to an aggravated assault over the weekend.

Police say a 26-year-old male was severely beaten near the intersection of Pelissier Street and University Avenue on May 27th, 2023. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Investigators have since identified three of the five suspects wanted in connection the incident.

Yesterday, at approximately 3:30pm, one of the suspects, 25-year-old Van Cleef Jean Dedieu, turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters. He has since been charged with aggravated assault.

A second suspect has been identified as Demarcus Parker, 18, who is now wanted on a charge of aggravated assault. He is described as black, approximately 6’ tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair.

Police continue to seek the public’s help to identify two other suspects involved in the incident:

​Unknown suspect #1

  • Middle Eastern male, early 20s, 5’10”-6′, with black hair and a beard.
  • He wore a Chicago Bulls basketball cap, a black shirt, black pants, and red running shoes.

Unknown suspect #2

  • Black male, early 20s, 5’10”-6′, with short dreadlocks.
  • He wore a black jacket, grey sweatpants with black trim on pockets, and black Jordan running shoes.

A fifth suspect, 25-year-old Lowhya Lako, was arrested in the 6800 block of Charlie Brooks Court on May 29th, 2023. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message