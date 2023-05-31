Tecumseh To Host Firefighter Combat Challenge Saturday

Tecumseh will host the F7 Festival this Saturday.

This year’s F7 Festival is a family-friendly event where spectators can watch local firefighters and firefighter students compete in a combat challenge. Known as the “toughest two minutes in sports”, the firefighter combat challenge has individual participants, tandem, or relay teams suit up in full gear and race head-to-head in an intense obstacle course full of weights, fire hoses, stairs, mannequins, and more. There will also be a Kid’s Zone with a bouncy castle and face painting, as well as food and beverages available to all attendees for cash purchase.

“We are excited to see our local firefighters, students and teams from across Ontario and Michigan go head-to-head!” said Gary McNamara. “I applaud the hard work, commitment, and incredible sportsmanship of each of these athletes. A great opportunity for families and our community to witness the toughest two minutes in sports!”

The Tecumseh Combat Team recently travelled to Indianapolis, Indiana, to compete in the 2023 Midwest Regional Firefighter Challenge Championship, bringing home some first-place wins from the weekend.

It runs from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Tecumseh Fire Station 2 , located at 5520 Walker Road.