Suspect Wanted In Knife Point Robbery
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 23rd, 2023, 2:33pm
Windsor Police is seeking public assistance to identify a suspect wanted for a recent robbery.
Police say around 10:00am on May 18th, 2023, an elderly male victim was at a bus stop in the 3900 block of Walker Road. The suspect approached the victim and asked if he could call a cab. The victim agreed. When the victim took out his phone, the suspect pointed a large knife at him and grabbed the phone. The suspect fled the area on foot.
The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.
The suspect is described as a white male, 50-60 years old, and with a thin build. At the time of the offence, he wore a blue sweater, jeans, and a tan-coloured camouflage-style baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.