Stabbing At Festival Plaza
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 13th, 2023, 6:33am
Windsor Police are investigating a stabbing at Festival Plaza along the riverfront.
Police say around 1:00am Saturday, a man was stabbed twice, once in the elbow and once in the thigh. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.
