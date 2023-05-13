CloudyNow
Stabbing At Festival Plaza

Saturday May 13th, 2023, 6:33am

Windsor Police are investigating a stabbing at Festival Plaza along the riverfront.

Police say around 1:00am Saturday, a man was stabbed twice, once in the elbow and once in the thigh. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.

