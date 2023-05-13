CloudyNow
16 °C
62 °F
Mainly CloudySat
24 °C
75 °F		Mainly CloudySun
18 °C
64 °F		SunnyMon
24 °C
75 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Shooting In Downtown Windsor 

Saturday May 13th, 2023, 6:38am

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Ouellette.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the foot and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any other information.

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact Windsor Police.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message