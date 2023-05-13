Shooting In Downtown Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 13th, 2023, 6:38am
Windsor Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Ouellette.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the foot and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any other information.
Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact Windsor Police.
