Police Use Narcan To Save A Man’s Life
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 12th, 2023, 4:01pm
Windsor Police say that quick thinking and expert response by officers saved a life on Thursday.
Officers were called to the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Walker Road, where a male was found lying on the road under the influence.
Constable Nick Long, a member of the Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT), administered Narcan three times, which helped the man regain a pulse.
The man was transported to the hospital for further medical attention.
