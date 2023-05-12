Police Use Narcan To Save A Man’s Life

Windsor Police say that quick thinking and expert response by officers saved a life on Thursday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Walker Road, where a male was found lying on the road under the influence.

Constable Nick Long, a member of the Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT), administered Narcan three times, which helped the man regain a pulse.

The man was transported to the hospital for further medical attention.