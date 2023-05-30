Police Seek Four Suspects Following Downtown Aggravated Assault​

Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect and identify three others following an aggravated assault in the city’s downtown core.

Police say that just after 3:00pm on May 27th, 2023, a fight broke out between two groups in the 100 block of Chatham Street West. During the altercation, a group of individuals chased a 26-year-old man victim to the intersection of Pelissier Street and University Avenue, where he was slammed to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

On May 29th, 2023, police arrested 25-year-old Lowhya Lako in the 6800 block of Charlie Brooks Court. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators have since identified a 25-year-old suspect in the assault. Three unknown male suspects are also wanted in connection to the incident. They are described as follows:

• Unknown suspect #1

– Black male, early 20s, muscular build, 6′-6’2″, with short black hair.

– He wore a white and black Nike tracksuit-style jacket with pink sleeves, black pants, and white basketball shoes with black trim on the bottom.

• Unknown suspect #2

– Middle Eastern male, early 20s, 5’10”-6′, with black hair and a beard.

– He wore a Chicago Bulls basketball cap, a black shirt, black pants, and red running shoes.

• Unknown suspect #3

– Black male, early 20s, 5’10”-6′, with short dreadlocks.

– He wore a black jacket, grey sweatpants with black trim on pockets, and black Jordan running shoes.

All four suspects are wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.