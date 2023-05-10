Police Looking For This Person



Windsor Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault.

They say that two youths were walking in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Mercer Avenue when an unknown male approached them. The stranger reportedly grabbed the arm of the underaged female, pulled her toward himself and attempted to kiss her. When a witness intervened, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as Middle Eastern, between 60 and 70 years old, and bald. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sport coat, black pants, and dark-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or who can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.