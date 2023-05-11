Police Looking For Bank Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect following a bank robbery.

Police say that just after 10:30am on May 10th, 2023, shortly after 10:30am, a lone male suspect had entered the bank in the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East, approached a teller and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

The suspect is a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build, medium-length strawberry blonde hair and scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black facemask, black baseball cap with a yellow logo, black jacket, grey t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.