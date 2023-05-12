Police Investigating West Windsor Robbery

Windsor Police are investigating after a west-end business was robbed at knifepoint.

On May 12th, 2023, at approximately 10:00am, police say a male suspect entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street, brandished a knife, and demanded money. He then left the store with an unknown quantity of cash. The employee was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build and light-coloured hair. At the time of the incident, he wore black clothing and carried a black backpack. Police say he is also suspected of committing a similar robbery in LaSalle the previous day​.

The robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.