Police Investigating Sexual Assault In Tecumseh

Tecumseh OPP are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

Police say on May 16th, 2023, at approximately 4:15pm, officers received a report of a sexual assault complaint that occurred in the Tecumseh Road and Southfield Drive area in the Town of Tecumseh.

A resident reported, while out for a walk, they had been approached and physical contact was made by an unknown male. As the victim walked away, the male called out to the victim and had his pants pulled down exposing himself.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The male is described as:

approximately 5′ in height,

black hair with a crew cut hair style,

wearing a yellow, short sleeve collared shirt, with long brown pants,

possibly being of Asian descent.

Any person with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents should contact the Essex County Crime unit at 519-723-2491 Extension 7054.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.