CloudyNow
4 °C
39 °F
A Few ShowersTue
6 °C
43 °F		ShowersWed
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
16 °C
61 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

One Charged After 401 Crash

Tuesday May 2nd, 2023, 7:39am

Local News
0
0
0

One person has been charged after a crash on the 401 over the weekend.

OPP says it happened just before 6:00pm Sunday in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, just east of Highway 77 and involved two cars and a tractor-trailer.

Two occupants of a passenger vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 401 westbound was closed for approximately three hours to allow responders to investigate the collision but has since reopened.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-Year-old male from Windsor has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message