One Charged After 401 Crash

One person has been charged after a crash on the 401 over the weekend.

OPP says it happened just before 6:00pm Sunday in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, just east of Highway 77 and involved two cars and a tractor-trailer.

Two occupants of a passenger vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 401 westbound was closed for approximately three hours to allow responders to investigate the collision but has since reopened.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-Year-old male from Windsor has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.