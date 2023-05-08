CloudyNow
McHappy Day To Support The John McGivney Children’s Centre

Monday May 8th, 2023, 6:17pm

Charity
This Wednesday, May 10th, is McHappy Day.

This year’s proceeds will support the John McGivney Children’s Centre and the Ronald McDonald House of Southwestern Ontario.

“We are so very grateful to Matt Tatomir and Jason Trussell, Owner/Operators of the Windsor Essex and Tilbury restaurants, and all of the McDonald’s staff,” said Ken Kapustiak, JMCC board president. “Our JMCC board members and staff are very excited to join with their restaurants to celebrate this special day and participate alongside their crew. Like prior years, we hope our involvement gives a great boost to McDonald’s McHappy Day efforts!”

