LaSalle Resident Nearly Fell Victim To The Grandparent Scam

A LaSalle resident was nearly the victim of the grandparent scam.

Police say that on May 30th at around 11:30am, a resident in the 800 block of Bouffard Road received a phone call from a male stating, “Hi grandma, it’s your grandson.” The male told the woman that they had been arrested with a friend who had drugs on them and needed a large sum of cash, totalling thousands of dollars, to give to the judge for him to be released.

Wanting to help who she believed was her grandson, she got the funds together and got another call from the same male who was now crying and asking if she got the money. She stated that she had, and he told her someone would come by to pick it up.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

At about 12:30pm, a short white male approximately 5 feet tall, wearing black pants and a red headband, came to her house to pick up the money. The victim’s husband answered the door and told the male he was calling the police. The male left in a black vehicle without obtaining any cash.

The man then called back and spoke with another family member, attempting to continue the ruse to no avail.

Police are asking nearby residents to check their surveillance cameras during the above time frames to see if they captured footage of the male or his vehicle.