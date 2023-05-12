LaSalle Police Investigating Robbery With Knife

LaSalle Police are investigating after a convenience store on the Town’s east side was robbed.

Police say around 9:30pm on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, a male suspect entered the store in the 2000 block of Sandwich West Parkway, brandished a knife, and demanded money.

He then left the store with a quantity of cash. No one was physically injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build and light-coloured hair and appears to be just over 6 feet tall. At the time of the incident, he wore a faded black “Carhartt” hoodie, black pants and a black handkerchief covering his face. He was also carrying a black backpack.

He is also suspected of committing a similar robbery in Windsor on May 12th.

Officers from the LaSalle Police Service and the Windsor Police Service are working together to investigate these incidents and to identify the culprit. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit at 519 969-5210 ext 2532 . Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.