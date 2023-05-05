Impaired Driver Hits House

A 32-year-old man is facing impaired-related charges after his car hit a house.

Police say around 2:45am on May 5th, 2023, they were called to the 500 block of Giles Boulevard West following a report that a vehicle had struck a house. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with extensive front-end damage as well as damage to a residence.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

No other physical injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, the driver has been charged with failure to comply with release order, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failure to provide a breath sample.