Four Drivers Charged With Stunt Driving
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 10th, 2023, 8:26pm
Windsor police charged four drivers with stunt driving on Tuesday.
The drivers were pulled over on South Cameron and Longfellow Avenue, in the 2000 Block of Huron Church, Dougall and Cabana and on County Road 9.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message