Four Drivers Charged With Stunt Driving

Wednesday May 10th, 2023, 8:26pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor police charged four drivers with stunt driving on Tuesday.

The drivers were pulled over on South Cameron and Longfellow Avenue, in the 2000 Block of Huron Church, Dougall and Cabana and on County Road 9.

