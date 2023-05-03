Five Teens Identified As Suspects After Downtown Stabbing
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 3rd, 2023, 7:30pm
Several teens have been identified as suspects after a stabbing downtown.
Police say it happened around 4:30am on April 30th, 2023, in the 200 block of Dougall Avenue following a report of an assault. The victim told officers that a group of five people had followed and threw rocks at him. When the victim confronted the group, the suspects stabbed the victim and sprayed him with a noxious substance.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Among the suspects were two 13-year-olds, a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old.
=
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message