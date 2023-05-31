SunnyNow
Drivers Charged After Street Race In Front Of Police

Wednesday May 31st, 2023, 5:30pm

Two drivers have been charged after they decided to engage in a race directly in front of a fully marked LaSalle Police cruiser.

Police say the officer was initially going to stop one of the involved vehicles, a silver BMW sedan, for driving 47 kilometres per hour over the posted limit on Front Road, but before the officer could initiate the stop, the BMW engaged in a race on Front Road with an orange Ford Mustang.

Both vehicles raced down the road side by side for a short distance before police stopped both.

The driver of the BMW, a 23-year-old male from LaSalle, was charged with driving a motor vehicle to perform stunt – speeding and racing a motor vehicle. The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old male from Harrow, was charged with racing a motor vehicle.

Their licences were automatically suspended for 30 days, and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days.

