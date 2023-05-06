Fatal Crash Closes County Road 22

OPP is investigating a fatal collision on County Road 22.

The two-vehicle collision happened just after 2:00pm Saturday on County Road 22, East of Wallace Line Road in Lakeshore.

One driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. The driver of the second vehicle was treated on the scene.

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team is assisting Lakeshore officers with the investigation.

County Road 22 is currently closed between Patillo Road and Old Tecumseh Road. Police say the road closure will last for several hours to allow for further investigation.