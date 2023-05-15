SunnyNow
CBSA Cocaine Seizure At The Bridge Leads To RCMP Charges

Monday May 15th, 2023, 11:13am

Crime & Police News
One person is facing charges after a cocaine seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.

On April 17th, the truck driver entered the country in a commercial truck. The truck was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the truck cabin, border services officers discovered 60 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 60 kilograms in total.

The CBSA arrested the 40-year-old driver of Paris, Ontario, and seized the suspected cocaine. The RCMP charged him with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice.

 

