Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Windsor Police has charged a suspect in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month.

On May 10th, 2023, a lone male suspect entered the bank in the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East, approached a teller, and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

Through investigation, police identified the suspect, and on May 23rd, 2023, at approximately 6:30pm the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit located and arrested Hughes in the 1200 block of Marentette Avenue.

The 49-year-old has been charged with robbery with threats of violence and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence. He also faces a charge of possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate.