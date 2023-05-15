Windsor Police Looking For Suspects In Apartment Building Break-In

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a recent break-in at an apartment building.

Police say around 4:00am on May 6th, 2023, two male suspects forcibly entered an apartment building in the 1100 block of Garden Court Drive. Once inside, the suspects broke into the building’s storage room and stole two bicycles.

The suspects, who were captured on video surveillance, are described as white males between 23 and 32 years old.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The first suspect was seen wearing a black and red baseball hat, black pants, a black jacket, and grey gloves at the time of the incident. The second suspect was observed wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, and red shoes, and carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.