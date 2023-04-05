WITH VIDEO: Two Suspects Wanted For Hate-Motivated Graffiti

Windsor Police is investigating vandalism at a local Hindu temple as a hate-motivated incident.

Police say that on April 5th, 2023, they were called to a Hindu temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue following a report of anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building.

Police obtained a video that shows two suspects in the area just after 12:00am. In the video, one suspect appears to commit the vandalism on the wall of the building while the other keeps watch.

At the time of the incident, one suspect wore a black sweater, black pants with a small white logo on the left leg, and black and white high-top running shoes. The second suspect wore black pants, a sweatshirt, black shoes, and white socks.

Residents in the immediate vicinity of the temple are encouraged to check their home surveillance or dashcam video footage between 11:00pm and 1:00am for evidence of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morality Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4362. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.