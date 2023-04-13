Teen Charged With Murder In Lakeshore
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday April 13th, 2023, 2:27pm
One person has been charged with murder following a death investigation.
OPP say that on April 12th, 2023, they began investigating a death in Lakeshore.
As a result, police have charged a 16-year-old male from Lakeshore with first-degree murder.
Police say the victim and accused were known to each other but have released no further details.
The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.
