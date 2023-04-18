Suspect Wanted In Sexual Assault

Windsor Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault earlier this month.

Police say on April 4th, 2023, a female victim contacted police to report that she had been sexually assaulted while staying at a Windsor women’s shelter. The suspect, who was also residing at the shelter at the time, allegedly climbed into the victim’s bed and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Desiree Anderson, who may also be known as Cody D’Entremont. The suspect is described as 5’7”, 141 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The suspect is alleged to frequent the downtown area.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.