Suspect Wanted In Grandparent Scam

Windsor Police have identified a female suspect wanted for a recent grandparent scam.

Police say that in late February, the Amherstburg detachment began investigating a fraud known as the grandparent scam.

They say that the victim was contacted by a suspect claiming to be a police officer. The suspect then advised the victim that their grandson would need $10,000 in bail money to be released from custody. The suspect provided instructions to the victim to get the funds and that a court clerk would pick up the money.

With the assistance of Ontario Provincial Police, the suspect has been identified as Amaryss Hall Todd, 25, from Windsor. Hall Todd is currently wanted for fraud over $5,000.

Anyone with information on this investigation or Hall Todd’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.