Suspect Arrested On Firearm Charges Following Foot Chase
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday April 13th, 2023, 5:41pm
Windsor Police have arrested a 28-year-old man on firearm charges following a foot chase.
Police say that on April 12th, 2023, around 11:00 am officers were in the 1000 block of Albert Road to conduct an investigation. When officers approached the suspect, he removed a firearm from his waistband, threw it over a fence and fled on foot.
A loaded semi-automatic handgun and ammunition were recovered and seized as evidence.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Following a brief foot pursuit, officers took the male into custody in the 1000 block of Walker Road.
The 28-year-old is facing several charges.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message