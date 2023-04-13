Suspect Arrested On Firearm Charges Following Foot Chase

Windsor Police have arrested a 28-year-old man on firearm charges following a foot chase.

Police say that on April 12th, 2023, around 11:00 am officers were in the 1000 block of Albert Road to conduct an investigation. When officers approached the suspect, he removed a firearm from his waistband, threw it over a fence and fled on foot.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun and ammunition were recovered and seized as evidence.

Following a brief foot pursuit, officers took the male into custody in the 1000 block of Walker Road.

The 28-year-old is facing several charges.