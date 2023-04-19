Suspect Arrested For Sexual Assault Of A Minor He Met Online

Windsor Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault of a minor.

Police say that on April 14th, 2023, they launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 15-year-old female had been sexually assaulted by a man she had met online the previous night. Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect connected with the victim on a social media platform and used false information to ruse her into meeting him in person.

The suspect and victim met at a park downtown, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The suspect then took the victim to a park, where he reportedly physically assaulted and then sexually assaulted her again.

As a result of their investigation, the Major Crime Unit arrested a suspect near the intersection of Park Street East and Ouellette Avenue.

The suspect used the name “Eric Andrew (Smokie)” during online conversations with the victim. Investigators are asking anyone who had contact with the suspect to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.