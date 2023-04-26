Mostly CloudyNow
9 °C
49 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
12 °C
54 °F		SunnyThu
15 °C
59 °F		Periods Of RainFri
12 °C
54 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Arrested For Downtown Stabbing

Wednesday April 26th, 2023, 3:20pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested a 22-year-old male in connection to a stabbing incident that occurred downtown last month.

On March 26th, 2023, police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Aylmer Avenue after receiving reports of a physical altercation between several people. Officers arrived on the scene and found three male victims with injuries consistent with stab wounds. The victims were transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims refused to cooperate with the police. However, an investigation determined that the stabbings were a result of a dispute between two of the males found at the scene. The third person was wounded while trying to break up the fight.

On April 25th, 2023, shortly after 9:00pm, officers located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue. The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and using a weapon dangerously.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message