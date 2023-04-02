Suspect Arrested For Aggravated Assault

Windsor Police have arrested a 27-year-old male in connection to an aggravated assault downtown.

Police say that just after 1:30am on April 1st, 2023, they were called to the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue following a report of a physical altercation.

They found a 32-year-old male suffering from serious head injuries when they arrived. Officers learned the victim had been struck several times in the head by another male, who then fled the scene before police arrived.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect was identified and later located at a residence in LaSalle and has been charged with aggravated assault.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.