Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired On Seminole Street

Windsor Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect after shots were fired city’s east end.

Police say that in the early hours of March 31st, 2023, officers responded to a report about possible gunshots in the 3900 block of Seminole Street. The initial police investigation determined that a male suspect had fired multiple shots.

No physical injuries have been reported, but there was some damage to nearby property.

Through investigation, police identified the suspect involved in the shooting. Shortly after midnight on April 1st, 2023, police located the suspect in the 7800 block of Hawthorne Drive and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect is charged with discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.