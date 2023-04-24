Shots Fired At A House In West Windsor



Windsor Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the city’s west side.

Police say that around 1:15am on April 24th, 2023, they were called to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Prince Road. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered multiple shell casings near the home. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone in the area to come forward if they have any information that may be helpful in the matter.

Additionally, they are asking residents to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for any evidence that could be of assistance.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If you have any information that may be helpful, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.