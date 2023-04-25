Shots Fired At A House In LaSalle

LaSalle Police are investigating after a resident reported that they discovered bullet holes in the exterior of their house and vehicle.

Police say that in the late afternoon of April 24th, 2023, they began an investigation at a residence in the 2300 block of Todd Lane. Police believe this incident occurred sometime overnight and are reviewing residential video surveillance from the surrounding area.

The LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigation Unit is urging anyone who may have information to come forward and is asking nearby residents to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage from the late evening of April 23rd until 5:30pm on April 24th for any evidence that could be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-969-5210 ext. 2534.