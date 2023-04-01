Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Windsor Essex

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Windsor and Essex County.

They say at 11:33am, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.