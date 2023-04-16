Police Investigating Serious Vehicle Collision



Windsor Police are investigating a severe collision that happened in the Walker Gates area Saturday evening.

Police say it happened around 7:30pm in the area of Holburn Street and Barton Street, between a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle.

The 30-year-old male driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

The area was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at ​www.catchcrooks.com.