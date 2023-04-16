Partly CloudyNow
19 °C
67 °F
ShowersSun
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or Wet FlurriesMon
7 °C
45 °F		CloudyTue
9 °C
48 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Investigating Serious Vehicle Collision

Sunday April 16th, 2023, 9:11am

Accidents
0
0
0


Windsor Police are investigating a severe collision that happened in the Walker Gates area Saturday evening.

Police say it happened around 7:30pm in the area of Holburn Street and Barton Street, between a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle.

The 30-year-old male driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

The area was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at ​www.catchcrooks.com.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message